California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

