California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $36,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

