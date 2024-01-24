California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $35,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

DoorDash stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,700 shares of company stock worth $56,310,685. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

