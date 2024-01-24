California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,849,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

