California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,576 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,151,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

