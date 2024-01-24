California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,961 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

