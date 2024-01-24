California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,143 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

