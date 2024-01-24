California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,929.71 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,953.17 and a 52 week high of $7,423.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,737.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,306.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

