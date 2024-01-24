California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $39,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $642.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $647.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

