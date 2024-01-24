California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.