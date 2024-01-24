California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $87.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,340 shares of company stock valued at $65,503,024. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

