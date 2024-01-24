California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.05 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $36,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

