California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $29,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

