California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

MTB opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.