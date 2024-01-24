California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,736 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FITB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.