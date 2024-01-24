California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,945 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

ZM stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

