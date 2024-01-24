California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 25,005 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $41,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.6 %

MDB stock opened at $411.06 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,277 shares of company stock worth $56,803,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

