California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 404 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

