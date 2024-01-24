California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,384 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $178.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

