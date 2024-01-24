California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $39,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $216.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.96. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

