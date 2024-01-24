California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $31,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

