California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

