California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,330 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 19.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 51.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $330.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day moving average of $311.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.