California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,454 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $34,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

