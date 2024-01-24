California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,017 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

