California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $33,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $214.36 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.