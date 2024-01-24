Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

