Castleview Partners LLC Sells 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

