Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.