Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 80,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 480,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

