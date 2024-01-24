Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

