Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

