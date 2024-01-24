Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $505.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $505.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.