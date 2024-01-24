Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.