Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.