Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.