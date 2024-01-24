Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 314.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $111.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.