Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

