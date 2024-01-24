Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

CFG opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

