Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

