Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.