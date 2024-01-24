Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $18,870,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $2,906,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

