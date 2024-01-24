Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.47. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

