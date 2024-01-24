Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

