Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

