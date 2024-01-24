Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $444.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $445.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

