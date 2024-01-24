Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

