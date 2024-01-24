Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

