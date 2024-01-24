Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

