CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $670.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,337 shares of company stock worth $357,102. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

